Probe ordered into allegation that road has not be relaid

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR:
October 31, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Administration has assured to probe an allegation that a road at Puduppathur village panchayat has not been relaid, contrary to the official claim.

Ward councillor Anandhi of Chathirakattalai had sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Cell seeking laying of a two-kilometre stretch connecting Puduppattur with Chathirakattalai Bridge since the road remained in bad condition for more than a decade.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, she received a reply from the CM’s Cell stating that the two-kilometre stretch had been relaid in 2021 through a World Bank-funded infrastructure development project. When this was brought to the knowledge of the senior officials, the later have assured that the issue would be probed and suitable action would be initiated, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app