Probe ordered into allegation that road has not be relaid

The District Administration has assured to probe an allegation that a road at Puduppathur village panchayat has not been relaid, contrary to the official claim.

Ward councillor Anandhi of Chathirakattalai had sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Cell seeking laying of a two-kilometre stretch connecting Puduppattur with Chathirakattalai Bridge since the road remained in bad condition for more than a decade.

However, she received a reply from the CM’s Cell stating that the two-kilometre stretch had been relaid in 2021 through a World Bank-funded infrastructure development project. When this was brought to the knowledge of the senior officials, the later have assured that the issue would be probed and suitable action would be initiated, sources added.