Probe launched into laundry worker’s stint in ECG room at Srirangam Government Hospital

The Health Department is conducting an inquiry into how a laundry department worker was reportedly allowed to operate diagnostic equipment for a patient at Srirangam Government Hospital this week.

The incident came to light through a video clip circulated widely on social media in Tiruchi over the weekend. The video showed a woman worker in the electrocardiogram (ECG) room explaining why she was carrying out tasks usually done by medically trained staff.

The worker, wearing a uniform of a manpower agency that provides janitorial and housekeeping services, claimed that she was often asked to help out in the absence of regular staff members in the hospital, and named the person who had requested her to handle the equipment on Saturday.

“We are conducting an inquiry to find out what exactly happened in this case. A diagnostic technician was supposed to be doing tests in the room on Saturday.. Action will be taken according to the recommendations of the inquiry report,” P. Paramasivam, Joint Director of District Health Services, told The Hindu on Monday.

The government hospital caters to patients from Srirangam, Tiruvanaikovil, Manachanallur, Samayapuram and Lalgudi.

