GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe launched into laundry worker’s stint in ECG room at Srirangam Government Hospital

Viral video clip shows the laundry worker near diagnostic equipment in the absence of regular staff

Updated - August 27, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 04:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department is conducting an inquiry into how a laundry department worker was reportedly allowed to operate diagnostic equipment for a patient at Srirangam Government Hospital this week.

The incident came to light through a video clip circulated widely on social media in Tiruchi over the weekend. The video showed a woman worker in the electrocardiogram (ECG) room explaining why she was carrying out tasks usually done by medically trained staff.

The worker, wearing a uniform of a manpower agency that provides janitorial and housekeeping services, claimed that she was often asked to help out in the absence of regular staff members in the hospital, and named the person who had requested her to handle the equipment on Saturday.

“We are conducting an inquiry to find out what exactly happened in this case. A diagnostic technician was supposed to be doing tests in the room on Saturday.. Action will be taken according to the recommendations of the inquiry report,” P. Paramasivam, Joint Director of District Health Services, told The Hindu on Monday.

The government hospital caters to patients from Srirangam, Tiruvanaikovil, Manachanallur, Samayapuram and Lalgudi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.