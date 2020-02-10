Probe launched into alleged sale of two male babies

The Tiruverambur Police here has launched investigation into alleged sale of two male babies who were rescued a few days ago by the police and district child protection unit based on an information.

The police have detained three persons in connection with the two separate cases. In one instance, the baby was allegedly bought by a woman of Tiruverumbur area who was a mother of two girl children and had the desire to raise a male child.

The woman is said to have been approached by a broker who allegedly obtained ₹1 lakh and handed over a male child to the former for illegal adoption, sources said.

In the second instance, a woman construction labourer of a village near Uppilliyapuram had delivered a male child at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here.

The woman already had two children and allegedly gave the infant to her relative who is said to have bought it by giving her a promisory note.

The woman labourer had been working at Arasankudi near Tiruverumbur and had allegedly given a wrong name at the hospital. The alleged illegal adoption came to light through a field-level health staff of a primary health centre at Arasankudi who had been monitoring the woman’s health condition.

Based on information, the Anti Human Traffic Unit of the Tiruchi Rural Police conducted inquiries during which the alleged sale of babies came to light. The District Child Protection Unit also conducted inquiries in this regard.

The rescued infants were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and accommodated in a service organisation for few days.

The babies were sent to an adoption centre at Elakurichi in Ariyalur district on Monday, said Child Welfare Committee sources.

Police sources said a detailed investigation would be done by the Tiruverumbur and a First Information Report would be registered in connection with the offences.

A senior police officer said three women have been picked up for detailed inquiries in connection with the cases.