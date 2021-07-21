‘Probe irregularities at Tamil University’

THANJAVUR

21 July 2021 17:48 IST

The Tamil University Protection Committee (TUPC) has urged the State government to form an inquiry committee headed by a retired judge to probe the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices indulged in by the administrators of Tamil University, Thanjavur.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, TUPC coordinator Thyaga Kamaraj of Thanjavur, an advocate, has listed out various charges against Tamil University Vice-Chancellor G. Balasubramanian.

Claiming that mishandling of activities of the university by the Vice-Chancellor and his authoritarianism had resulted in the institution inching towards nihility, Mr. Thyaga Kamaraj exhorted the State government to form an inquiry committee to look into the charges and save the university.

He also forwarded memorandums detailing the irregularities and maladministration of the Vice-Chancellor to the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of Tamil University Banwarilal Purohit and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture and Pro-Chancellor of Tamil University Thangam Thennarasu.