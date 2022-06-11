Probe into fake WhatsApp account complaint
Tiruvarur District Police are pursuing a complaint from Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan that a fake WhatsApp account has been opened in her name and remains active on social media.
In her complaint, the Collector has pointed out that the ‘fraudster’ has used her name and photo to create the account and is chatting with people.
Calling upon the public not to fall prey to the attempts of the ‘trickster’, she has asked the police to trace and bring the culprit to book.
