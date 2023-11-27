HamberMenu
Probe cause of death of ICU patient at Tiruvarur hospital: Anbumani

November 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of a patient at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

In a statement, the PMK president pointed out that the intensive care units at the government medical college hospitals should have 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. Such being the case, the death of M. Amaravathi, 50, of Sivanagaram, Mayiladuthurai district, who was on the ventilator at the ICU allegedly because of power outage on Sunday was shocking.

Contradictory statements of the Tangedco, the Public Works Department and the hospital management about the power outage not being the cause of the death of Amaravathi, who suffered severe lung infection, was intriguing. Hence, the State government should initiate an inquiry into the death to find out the “actual” cause of the death of the patient, Dr. Anbumani said and urged the State government to provide a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family.

