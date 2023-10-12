Proactive steps being taken to protect safety of oil well in Tiruvarur district: ONGC 

October 12, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has said it was “going to carry out controlled reopening” of the relief well (Well PD 2) in Periyakudi at Kariyamangalam village in Tiruvarur district.

The operation is to be carried out using a drilling rig to protect the well and the local community. This is a safer option to abandoning the well, the ONGC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“With the support of the district administration and the State government, ONGC is hopeful of the necessary permissions for the intervention,” the release said and added that there was absolutely no reason for alarm, as the well was being continuously and diligently monitored. The statement comes in the wake of recent reports of “gas leakage” from the defunct oil well at the village with residents and farmers organisations raising safety concerns.

The Corporation said it was taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the well. ONGC’s operations strictly adhered to Standard Operating Procedures and international safety standards. Since the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act 2020, ONGC has not drilled any new wells, the statement said.

Tracing the history of the well, the ONGC said it had commenced the spudding of the Well PD 2 after securing all necessary statutory clearances from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in 2012. The well’s construction was completed in 2013, and during production testing, a high-pressure flow necessitated the well’s temporary closure.

“Despite earnest attempts in 2014 and 2016 to explore alternative zones within the well, technical challenges hindered progress. Recognising the imperative of ensuring the well’s safety and the welfare of Kariyamangalam’s residents, ONGC approached the district administration in 2022 to propose workover operations. A peace meeting convened at the RDO office in Mannargudi on 2 August 2022, unfortunately concluded without consensus due to local resistance stemming from misunderstandings and limited understanding of the operation,” the statement said.