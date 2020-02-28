Pro-CAA rally held

28 February 2020 19:21 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies assailed the DMK during a rally taken out in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register here on Friday.

The participants raised slogans condemning the DMK for spreading ‘lies’ about CAA and termed the Opposition in Tamil Nadu as ‘fascist forces’ aiding anti-national elements to foment trouble among different sections of the society.

The procession which commenced near the New Bus Stand on Tiruchi Road was blocked by the police near the Tantex traffic island on bypass road, from where a team of representatives was allowed to proceed to the Collectorate to submit a memorandum to the authorities.

The memorandum urged the government not to permit agitations or demonstrations with an objective to spread false news about the CAA, NRC and NPR and create a sense of insecurity among a section of people.

The district unit of the BJP took out a rally from West Tower Street and went through South Street and Panagal Road to reach the New Railway Station at Tiruvarur where a demonstration was held.