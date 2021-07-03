Pro and anti-Isha demonstrations held

Pro and anti-Isha demonstrations were held in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Deiva Thamizh Peravai held a demonstration demanding action against Isha Foundation for alleged destruction of forest area, while Hindu Makkal Katchi organised a demonstration in support of the foundation.

Peravai demonstrators urged the State government to take over the foundation, HMK cadre accused the former of attempting to drive a wedge in Hindu society by vivifying unproven allegations against the foundation again.

The Peravai’s demonstration held near Panagal Building was led by the outfit’s organiser, P.Maniarasan, and attended by representatives from Thamizhaga Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam, Perazhivukku Ethirana Periyakkam, Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam and other Tamil outfits.

The HMK demonstration held near the Thanjavur railway junction was led by founder of the organisation, Arjun Sampath.