Prizes distributed

City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan distributing prizes to winners in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

02 September 2020 21:27 IST

Winners of painting and oratorical competitions for students conducted by the city police during Independence Day celebrations were presented with prizes here on Wednesday.

The city police had organised the competitions under four categories.

Advertising

Advertising

The competitions were on topics such as ‘Children’s role in COVID-19 awareness,’ ‘Field workers in COVID prevention,’ and ‘Lockdown experiences of students.’

As many as 1,060 students, including some from abroad and other States, participated in the online competitions held between August 8 and 13.

City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan distributed prizes to 24 winners of the competitions held in the presence of A. Pawan Kumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), R. Vedarathinam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime and Traffic) and other officials.

Earlier, participants at the event observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.

An awareness programme on COVID-19 was also organised as part of the programme.