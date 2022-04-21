Privatisation of loading operations in TNCSC godowns opposed

The AITUC Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Employees Union has opposed the move to privatise the loading and unloading operations at the TNCSC godowns and open paddy storage points.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Union’s State General Secretary, C. .Chandrakumar has claimed that the corporation had issued advertisements in some newspapers calling for tenders for handling of loading and unloading operations at its godowns at Kudavasal and Kovilur and the open paddy storage points in Tiruvarur district.

Claiming that privatisation would hit the livelihood of the hapless loadmen, he termed the decision to call for tender to privatise the loading and unloading operation as arbitrary and unconstitutional act in the backdrop of the ongoing litigation initiated by the workers seeking respectable wages for their work.

He had also claimed that privatisation of these operations would only affect the very operation of the Corporation since it would result in a situation wherein the middlemen would usurp the money that ought to be distributed as wages to the hapless workers.

Hence, he pleaded with the State government not to allow privatisation of the loading and unloading operations. If it failed to do so, the Union would be left with no other option to oppose the privatisation move democratically, he added.