Private unit sealed at Thennur

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 21:06 IST

A private establishmen tthat was functioning at Thennur in the city with fake licence was sealed by Food Safety officials on Tuesday.

The establishment, ‘Nutrition Centre,’ was functioning with an alleged fake licence certificate.

Two persons, who were allegedly involved in producing the fake certificate, were arrested on Monday, R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, said in a press release.

Following this, the centre was sealed by a team of officials on Tuesday, he added.