Private schools complete KG admissions without State’s consent

February 12, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Even though School Education Department hasn’t consented for admissions to pre-kg classes, most of the private schools are known to have completed the process.

However, the private schools are emboldened by the emphasis of the National Education Policy 2020 on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) as a precursor to school education. The policy accords special attention on the children’s physical and motor, cognitive, socio-emotional-ethical, cultural/artistic, communication and early language, literacy, and numeracy development skills

The policy envisages that National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) would develop National Curricular and Pedagogical Framework for ECCE. According to an official of School Education Ddepartment, the initiative of the State government to start pre-kg classes under montessori system in select anganwadis attached to government schools has also prompted the private schools to conduct the kindergarten classes within their campuses.

Though Tamil Nadu has not endorsed NEP 2020, the School Education Department has acknowledged that pre-school years play a significant role in preparing children for the school education ahead, a principal of a private school explained.

An effective ECCE contributes to enrolment, helps reduce dropouts in early years and helps children acquire Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in early grades, the NEP states.

On its part, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, which had decided to introduce Balvatika (KG) classes in 50 selected Kendriya Vidyala schools on pilot basis for the 2022-23 session, had started the admission process last October.

KVS will be admitting children in first to third levels of Balvatika based on the completion of three, four and five years respectively. The duration of the school timing would be three hours per day on a five-day week basis and uniforms are not prescribed for these classes.

In Tamil Nadu, K.V. Chennai region, Balvatika admission 2022-23 is being carried out in K.V. No. 1 Pondicherry and K.V. IIT Chennai.

