Private schools come out with demands

With election to the Assembly scheduled in April, the Tamil Nadu Correspondents Associate of Private Schools has come out with a list of demands for consideration of political parties to ensure smooth operation of private schools in the State.
At an urgent meeting of office-bearers chaired by founder-president, G.R.Sridhar held at Peravurani recently, the association passed a set of resolutions and urged the political parties to include their demands in their election manifestos.
Considering the cost involved in serving society by providing education to the younger generation, the association demanded that the fees collected from students be revised by the School Fee Fixation Committee after consulting private school managements or allow private schools to collect the amount the State government spends on providing education to individual children depending on the class in which they study at the government institutions.
Demanding that private nursery/primary schools be allowed to be upgraded as middle schools, the association sought a government order preventing students from getting admitted to new schools without transfer certificates. Through other resolutions, it also sought exemption from property tax for private schools as per Supreme Court directions and providing free bicycles and laptops to private school students too.
