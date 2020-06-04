Private school teachers look for timely disbursal of remuneration for valuation

The wait for remuneration for teachers of private schools who had been roped in by the School Education Department for valuation of Plus Two papers is likely to prolong as officials say they need to complete the valuation of Plus One papers as well.

The School Education Department had reached out to several private schools for mobilising manpower for valuation of answer scripts.

According to sources, nearly 50% of the manpower or even more are teachers from matriculation higher secondary schools.

Teachers of private schools usually take part in valuation work to augment their income. Teachers are paid ₹10 for valuation of each answer script.

Every teacher is given 12 papers in the forenoon session and the same number of papers in the afternoon session. Additionally, they are provided with travelling allowance.

Though the work on valuation of answer scripts for the core subjects has been completed, the camp officers have not yet settled the amounts. They are yet to receive the cheques for remuneration from the government, sources said.

The normal practice is to settle the amount once the valuation work for Plus Two is completed, a senior teacher of a government higher secondary teacher said, opining that staggered payment would be of help to the private school teachers to meet their daily expenses.

“The delay in disbursal of money after completion of the valuation process may not be an issue for government school teachers. But, teachers of private schools had incurred substantial expenditure for taking part in the valuation work despite their critical financial situation. It is not fair to delay the wages for them,” the teacher said requesting anonymity.

“I attended valuation work hoping for some remuneration and spent hundreds of rupees on travel, overcoming financial constraints. The delay in settlement of the valuation wages has agonised many like me,” a teacher of a private school lamented.

Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said the remuneration for valuation of Plus Two and Plus One papers will be paid at one go on the last day. “There is no provision to pay the teachers in between when the valuation work is in progress”, the CEO said.