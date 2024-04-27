GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private port authorities asked to clean up coal spill on major roads in Karaikal

April 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

As videos of two-wheelers skidding over coal spills from lorries on major roads in Karaikal have gone viral in social media, District Collector D. Manikandan inspected the roads near Ambal Sathiram and instructed the private port authorities here to clean up the mess and prevent such spill henceforth.

Adani Port is situated in Vanjur where coal from other countries land here and taken to various parts of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to local sources, coal spills from lorries and is strewn on the roads in Karaikal-Nagapattinam route. This had become common these days.

Mr. Manikandan, who took cognisance of the issue, called a meeting with the police and the port authorities on Saturday. Speaking to media persons Mr. Manikandan said: “It is disheartening to see such accidents. We have instructed the port authorities to ensure the lorries are properly covered so that no such coal spill occurs. ”

Karaikal / Puducherry / Tiruchi / road accident / road safety / coal

