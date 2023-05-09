ADVERTISEMENT

Private parties to be roped in to renovate sanitary complexes

May 09, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Kumbakonam Corporation has decided to renovate a dozen sanitary complexes with the help of private entities.

At the monthly Council meeting held on Tuesday, the councillors were informed that a dozen sanitary complexes in the town were found to be in a worst condition. They would be renovated with the help of private entities, said the officials.

Responding to stray animal menace in the town from the elected representatives, the officials said that sterilisation of dogs was being carried out and efforts were being made to control the movement of cattle and monkeys.

The councillors, cutting across party lines, complained about poor maintenance of street lights. The contractors engaged for maintenance never acted on complaints or directions from the councillors, they said.

