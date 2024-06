A private lorry rammed into a temple arch at Kumulur in Lalgudi on Wednesday.

A lorry that allegedly lost its control on Kumulur - Peruvalanallur highways rammed into the arch of Kizha Pazhani Balathandayuthabani Murugan temple. The arch collapsed and the lorry was damaged as well.

Kanakiliyanallur police said were yet to receive a complaint on the incident.