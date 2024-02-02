ADVERTISEMENT

Private liquid soap unit sealed in Tiruchi 

February 02, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Corporation on Friday sealed a private liquid soap unit at Kumaran Nagar for operating without trade licence under the provisions of The Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, of 1939.

Officials said the unit procured chemicals in bulk such as liquid soap oil and other chemicals for laundry and distributed them in containers to shops.

Residents in the locality complained that the operations of the chemical unit had been causing them inconvenience and breathing difficulties. Following this, the officials inspected the unit operated from a house. Upon finding violations, they issued a notice to relocate the unit from the residential area.

However, the authorities said the chemical unit’s management refused to oblige and sought an inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The officials conducted an inspection and found that the unit had not been approved by the board. The unit was sealed for operating without the trade licence certificate from the Corporation, which is mandatory to operate within the city.

