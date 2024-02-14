ADVERTISEMENT

Private job fair in Thanjavur on February 17

February 14, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements have been made for providing a platform for private firms to select candidates suitable for their business / industry through a ‘job mela’ scheduled for February 17 at Thanjavur.

More than 100 companies / business establishments / industries are expected to participate in the ‘job mela’ jointly organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and the District Administration at the Bharath Arts and Management College, Thanjavur, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates having educational qualifications from a pass in 10th standard examination to graduation including ITI and other diploma courses can participate in the job fair where more than 1,000 persons could get employment, according to an official release.

