Private hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 cases

12 August 2020 20:48 IST

They face scarcity of beds for inpatients

TIRUCHI

As beds are overflowing due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in Tiruchi turn away patients.

As per official statistics, as many as 5,240 patients were infected with the virus as on Tuesday. Of them, 4,284 patients were discharged after being treated at various hospitals.

There are now 889 active case in Tiruchi districts. Of them, 123 are in home isolation and others are being treated at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi and private hospitals. While the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital takes care of nearly 50% of active cases, private hospitals treat remaining patients. About 15 private hospitals in Tiruchi district have been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients. It includes two private hospitals.

Though the situation was under control up to July, COVID 19 patients started outnumbering the bed capacity thereafter. There has apparently been a sudden surge in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties seeking admission in private hospitals for the last 10 days. Private hospitals in neighbouring Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai also face the same problem.

Most of the private hospitals are understood to have turned away patients, citing unavailability of beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

According to an estimate, private hospitals in Tiruchi have about 250 to 300 beds. But, they get more patients than the capacity, thereby forcing the hospital managements to turn away patients.

“We cannot admit COVID-9 patients more than the level permitted by the Government. We also get many referrals from Tiruchi’s peripheries. Hence, private hospitals have no other option but to restrict the admission,” says S. Sethuraman, former president, Indian Medical Association, Tiruchi chapter.

The denial of admission at private hospitals has forced the patients capable of meeting the cost of treatment to approach the Government Hospitals. According to a reliable source, a senior Tangedco official of Perambalur, who died of COVID-19 recently, was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi only after the intervention of a senior official. But, by the time he got admission, his condition worsened and died within a few hours of his admission.

“We were visiting hospitals one after another in an ambulance to admit my grandmother. But, no private hospital is ready admit her. Hence, we were forced to approach the Tiruchi GH,” said a relative on condition of unanimity.

An administrator of the Tiruchi GH said that there had been a sudden surge in the number of patients including COVID-19 virus for the last few days. Patients with critical conditions had been invariably referred to the Tiruchi GH. It had added strain to its employees, workers and executives.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that there were sufficient beds in the government hospitals and COVID care centre to treat the patients. However, the situation was being closely monitored. Constraints, if any, will be set right, he said.