Private hospital disallowed from treating COVID-19 patients

Action after failure to repay excess amount charged from a patient

District Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services P. Venkatachalam has issued an order disallowing a private hospital to treat COVID-19 positive cases due to failure to repay the excess amount charged from a patient.

According to the order, a 39-year-old woman was admitted for COVID-19 treatment at Raksha Hospital at Anna Nagar here. An inquiry was conducted by health officials after she lodged a complaint that excess charges were collected from her during treatment from May 14 to 19. Following that, the hospital was ordered to repay ₹2,48,590 to the patient.

The hospital was legally bound to follow the Government Order under the Clinical Establishment Act and the Disaster Management Act. But it was found that the hospital did not repay the amount to the patient even seven days after the order was issued.

Mr. Venkatachalam said the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services had also given concurrence to take action against the hospital. Hence, the hospital was disallowed to treat COVID-19 positive patients from the afternoon of June 23.

Patients who were already admitted should be given complete treatment and discharged without any disputes. The hospital was asked to collect treatment charges from them based on the G.O.

If there was any violation, the hospital would be sealed under the Clinical Establishment Act and the Disaster Management Act, the order said.

Mr. Venkatachalam said members of the public could contact the department office regarding complaints of excess charges. “We will conduct an inquiry and, accordingly, ask the hospitals to repay the excess amount to patients.”