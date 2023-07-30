HamberMenu
Private firm employee duped of ₹ 6.31 lakh in online fraud

July 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police in Tiruchi City have registered a case against an unknown person for cheating a 29-year-old man by duping him ₹ 6.31 lakh through online transactions.

According to police, J. Vivek, a private firm employee and a native of Crawford in Tiruchi, was duped by an unidentified person who approached him online and offered attractive returns on depositing a lump sum amount. Believing this, Vivek transferred the amount in multiple transactions and later came to know that he was cheated.

The Cyber Crime Police registered a case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and the provision of the Information Technology Act. The police has launched a probe to trace the identity of the online fraudster.

