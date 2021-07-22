Private finance company raided

Special police teams that were formed to probe a couple’s complaint of cheating against a private finance company at Kumbakonam raided the residence-cum-office of its owners on Thursday and impounded a dozen luxury cars and several documents.

In their complaint to Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay last week, Jabarullah and Fairosbhanu said the company failed to repay ₹15 crore to them. Meanwhile, posters alleging that the finance company had cheated investors to the tune of ₹600 crore appeared all over Kumbakonam town.

Subsequently, police raided the company and impounded the documents and a dozen luxury cars on Thursday. A staff of the company was arrested by the special police team on Wednesday night, sources said.