College professor arrested

The All Women Police, Vallam on Sunday arrested a professor of a private college, Aswin (29), of Karanthanttankudi based on a complaint lodged by a woman professor alleging that the accused had refused to marry her.
According to the police, the complainant and the accused fell in love while they were working as lecturers in a private college at Vallam a few years ago. Subsequently, the complainant resigned her job in 2017 and joined as a professor in another private college. The relationship between them was smooth until the complainant wanted to enter into wedlock.
As the accused refused to concede to her wish and started neglecting her, she preferred a complaint with the All Women Police, Vallam, a week ago. After interrogation, the police arrested the accused on Sunday, sources said.
