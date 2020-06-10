Private buses back on roads in Tiruchi

Private buses in Tiruchi have resumed services after a gap of 10 weeks.

Though State-owned transport corporations resumed their bus services on June 1, private buses continued to keep off the roads apparently due to apprehension over whether they could break even in the wake of stringent conditions to carry passengers.

After analysing the ground situation, private bus operators decided to resume services on Wednesday.

According to sources, there were 350 private buses in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. They were being operated to various destinations from the three districts. Of them, nearly 250 resumed their services on various routes. Others were said to be awaiting increased patronage to public transport.

As per instructions from the State government, most of the mofusil buses were operated with 60% of their capacity.

Passengers were provided with hand sanitisers before boarding. Those without face masks were not allowed to board the vehicles. Bus crew wore gloves and masks.

“All members of our associations have been asked to fully adhere to the conditions imposed by the State government. We will continue to operate buses with 60% capacity until further orders from the government,” said A. Jayagopal, president, Tiruchi District Bus Transporters Association.

Many bus operators said the patronage was poor on the first day of resumption of service.

With restrictions still in place for public and social gatherings and closure of places of worship, school and colleges, there was no option except to be content with the negative collection, they added.

“We may not get not even 50% our regular customers as there are still many restrictions on marriages, temple and family functions and other events. Moreover, there is strong apprehension among the people over contracting the virus. But we have decided to operate our buses instead of keeping them idle for so long,” said S. Gopal, an operator.

In Pudukottai, Collector P. Uma Maheswari visited New Bus Stand to check whether private buses were adhering to government guidelines.

The Collector urged passengers to maintain social distancing and wear face masks.

She also warned of action against bus operators who failed to adhere to the stipulation that the vehicles should operate only with 60% occupancy.