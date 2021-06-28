Private bus services to resume gradually

Tiruchi

28 June 2021 18:56 IST

Amidst concerns over rising price of diesel, private bus operators (stage carriages) have decided to gradually resume services following the State government’s decision to allow public transport with 50% occupancy in 27 districts.

About 4,500 private buses, all stage carriers, have permits to operate on mofussil and city routes across the State except in a few districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

“Most private bus services will resume by July 1. Already a few operators have resumed services in some places. We will gradually resume services on getting the vehicles ready,” said D. R. Dharmaraj, secretary, Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu.

Private operators are hoping that public patronage will gradually improve over the coming days. “Many people have migrated to personal mode of transport during the lockdown and it will take some time for them to return to public transport,” Mr. Dharmaraj said.

The federation has requested the government to exempt buses from road tax for the stoppage period (over the past two months) due to the lockdown meant to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Dharmaraj told The Hindu.

Last year, the operators had got exemption from having to pay the road tax during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the rising fuel price has got the private operators worried. “The price of diesel has gone above ₹93 a litre. It is going to be a challenge,” Mr. Dharmaraj observed.

A section of private operators say that unless a fare revision is allowed it would be very difficult. However, they concede that it is a politically sensitive decision.

“When we got the last fare revision in 2018, the price of diesel was ₹63 a litre. Now the fuel cost alone has gone up by ₹30 a litre. Given the restriction in occupancy, it will be a tough situation for us,” a private operator said.