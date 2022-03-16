Private bus owner killed in accident

R. Jagadeesan. 63, owner of Meenakshi Bus Service, was killed in a road accident at Punnamchathiram near here on Wednesday morning.

He was proceeding to Chavadipalayam in Erode district along with his wife in a car from his house at Ambal Nagar in Karur when the accident occurred. The car was said to have turned upside down on the main road as he lost control of the vehicle. Jagadeesan, who sustained multiple injuries, died on the spot. His wife was admitted to a private hospital in Karur, sources said.