Private bus operators resume services in delta districts

TIRUCHI

16 September 2020 23:24 IST

With private operators deciding to resume services across the State, buses started plying on mofussil and city routes in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu said they would not be able to resume services until they were allowed full seating capacity. Private buses remained off the roads even after the government permitted inter-district operations from September 7.

“We have decided to start operations gradually from Wednesday and some of the buses have begun plying in Tiruchi and other places,” federation secretary D.R. Dharmaraj told The Hindu.

About 4,500 private buses, all stage carriers, had permits to operate on mofussil and city routes across the State except in a few districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

“Our buses have been off the roads for five-and-a-half months. The moratorium period [on repayment of loans] has come to an end and we will have to pay EMIs from this month and we need revenue. The crew have also been without jobs,” he said.

Mr. Dharmaraj said private buses would start hitting the roads upon obtaining a certification from Regional Transport Offices for the “laid-up period” so that the validity of insurance of the vehicles could be extended for the duration when they were not in operation.

“The RTOs have begun certifying stoppage forms we have filed with them for this purpose. Once the certification is issued, the vehicles will be back on roads,” he added.

Mr. Dharmaraj was hopeful that the government would soon concede their request to operate to full seating capacity. As of now, the buses would be operated with 60% occupancy.

“We are following the standard operating procedure laid down by the government. A majority of 380 buses of our members in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts have started operating on Wednesday,” A. Jayagopal, president, Tiruchi District Bus Operators Association, said.