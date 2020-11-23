Private bus operator pulled up for excess fare

THANJAVUR

23 November 2020 19:19 IST

A private bus operator was directed by Revenue and Transport authorities to levy only the stipulated fare after the issue of excess collection was flagged by the local unit of Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The collection of excess fare came to light last Friday when the office-bearers of Pattukottai DYFI unit travelled in the private bus from Pattukottai to Maruthapallam. They were made to pay ₹20 per person for the trip instead of the normal fare of ₹15.

When they questioned the conductor, the latter reportedly told them that he was collecting the fare fixed by the State government. Subsequently, DYFI office-bearers led by Pattukottai Union secretary Sundarapandiyan lodged a complaint with the Sub-Collector, Pattukottai, and the Regional Transport Officer, Pattukottai.

The officials subsequently sought an explanation from the private bus operator, who reportedly clarified that the conductor being a new appointee had erred and that the mistake would not be made again, sources said.