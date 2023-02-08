ADVERTISEMENT

Private bus knocks down ‘padayatris’, one woman dead

February 08, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old woman was killed and three others sustained injuries after a private bus knocked down a group of persons on a padayatra on Tiruchi Dindigul national highway on Wednesday. 

The padayatris were on their way to Palani temple when the incident occurred in Vaiyampatti police station limits in the district around 6.30 a.m. 

Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Umarani of Kumbakonam. Police sources said the bus knocked down the four women from behind. Umarani died on the spot, while the other three women who sustained injuries were taken to hospital.

The sources said a group of padayatris staged a road roko in protest and later dispersed. The private bus was reportedly damaged by the public. The bus driver, S. Pichamuthu, 47, has been named as the accused. Vaiyampatti police are investigating.

