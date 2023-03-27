HamberMenu
Private bus falls into roadside ditch in Ariyalur district, 31 injured

The chartered bus was returning to Vriddhachalam from Sendurai, carrying passengers who had attended a wedding when it overturned; the injured have been hospitalised; police are investigating the incident

March 27, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-one passengers were injured after a private bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and overturned in Devanur in Ariyalur district on Monday. 

A group of passengers of the chartered vehicle were returning to Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district, from Sendurai in Ariyalur district, after attending a wedding in the morning, when the accident occurred.

Police sources said the bus driver apparently lost control while negotiating a curve and the vehicle skidded into a roadside ditch and overturned. Fourteen among the injured were men. The injured passengers were taken to the Government Hospital at Jayamkondam for treatment. Two of them have been referred to the Government Hospital, Ariyalur and to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, the sources said.

Jayamkondam police are investigating. 

