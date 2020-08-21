Tiruchirapalli

Private bus drivers, conductors seek financial aid

Private bus drivers and conductors staged a protest at Tiruchi Collectorate on Friday.

Private bus drivers and conductors staged a protest at Tiruchi Collectorate on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

A section of private bus drivers and conductors, owing allegiance to the CITU, staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding financial assistance from the government and owners in view of the pandemic as complete suspension of bus services have rendered them unemployed causing severe hardship to them and their families.

The demonstrators assembled near the Collectorate and urged the State government to sanction a relief of ₹10,000 a month and for bus owners ₹5,000 a month. The stir organised by the Private Bus Drivers and Conductors Association lasted nearly an hour and was led by its district president Selvam, said police sources.

