Private bank customer baffled by SMS

October 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A private bank customer was baffled when he received an SMS from his bank on Thursday night indicating that his bank account had a balance of ₹ 756 crore.

Inquiries reveal that the customer hailing from a village near Budalur in Thanjavur district was working in a private concern in Thanjavur and had an account in a private bank in Thanjavur. His account was reportedly blocked by the bank authorities earlier for ‘abnormal transactions’ and was reactivated after getting proper explanations from him.

On Thursday night, he transferred ₹ 1000 from his account to his friend’s account using the bank’s mobile application. However, the transaction failed and an SMS indicating that ₹ 756 crore remained in his bank account as current balance.

Baffled by the SMS, he went to the bank branch on Friday where the bank officials collected the details and assured him that the issue would be sorted out.

Later, when he once again checked his bank balance through net-banking facility, he found that the actual balance in his account was not commensurate to the amount indicated in the SMS.

CONNECT WITH US