PRIST hosts conference on ‘Molecular Basis of Cancer and Prevention’

February 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day International Conference on “Molecular Basis of Cancer and Prevention” was held at the Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST), a deemed to be a university, at Vallam near here recently.

Participating in the conference as a special guest, the Deputy Mayor of Corporation Anjugam stressed the need to create awareness about cancer among students and called upon them to take up research leading to the finding of suitable drugs for cancer and eventually its eradication. Dr. Anjugam mentioned that the low-income group of society and the illiterate fall a prey to this dreadful disease.

The conference attracted 200 participants and about 120 research papers were received for oral and poster presentation enabling the dissemination of knowledge among the researchers and practitioners, according to a university release.

