GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PRIST hosts conference on ‘Molecular Basis of Cancer and Prevention’

February 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day International Conference on “Molecular Basis of Cancer and Prevention” was held at the Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST), a deemed to be a university, at Vallam near here recently.

Participating in the conference as a special guest, the Deputy Mayor of Corporation Anjugam stressed the need to create awareness about cancer among students and called upon them to take up research leading to the finding of suitable drugs for cancer and eventually its eradication. Dr. Anjugam mentioned that the low-income group of society and the illiterate fall a prey to this dreadful disease.

The conference attracted 200 participants and about 120 research papers were received for oral and poster presentation enabling the dissemination of knowledge among the researchers and practitioners, according to a university release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.