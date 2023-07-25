ADVERTISEMENT

PRIST faculty invention patented

July 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A device to ensure controlled delivery of micronutrients at the roots of plants invented by the faculty of Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST), Vallam, in Thanjavur district has been patented.

According to a release from PRIST, a Deemed-to-be-University, the biodegradable box-type root-targeted controlled delivery of micronutrients increases the efficiency of plant growth and reduces the risk of overuse and the cost involved in application of fertilizers.

The device invented by varsity professors Arun Kumar Ramu and A. Bakrudeen Ali Ahmed could be useful in the cultivation of crop plants, most of the tree plants, sugarcane and others, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US