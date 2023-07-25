HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PRIST faculty invention patented

July 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A device to ensure controlled delivery of micronutrients at the roots of plants invented by the faculty of Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST), Vallam, in Thanjavur district has been patented.

According to a release from PRIST, a Deemed-to-be-University, the biodegradable box-type root-targeted controlled delivery of micronutrients increases the efficiency of plant growth and reduces the risk of overuse and the cost involved in application of fertilizers.

The device invented by varsity professors Arun Kumar Ramu and A. Bakrudeen Ali Ahmed could be useful in the cultivation of crop plants, most of the tree plants, sugarcane and others, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.