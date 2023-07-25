PRIST faculty invention patented

July 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A device to ensure controlled delivery of micronutrients at the roots of plants invented by the faculty of Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST), Vallam, in Thanjavur district has been patented.

According to a release from PRIST, a Deemed-to-be-University, the biodegradable box-type root-targeted controlled delivery of micronutrients increases the efficiency of plant growth and reduces the risk of overuse and the cost involved in application of fertilizers.

The device invented by varsity professors Arun Kumar Ramu and A. Bakrudeen Ali Ahmed could be useful in the cultivation of crop plants, most of the tree plants, sugarcane and others, the release added.