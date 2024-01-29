ADVERTISEMENT

Prisons are being transformed from punitive institutions to one of reformation, says Minister

January 29, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Law Minister S. Reghupathy says prisoners were provided nutritious food, library facilities, and industrial training and Prison Warders were given training in yoga, karate and in giving first aid

The Hindu Bureau

The Grade -II Prison Warder trainees during their passing out parade in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services in Tamil Nadu has been providing nutritious food, library facilities, and industrial training to prisoners that helped them earn well, said Minister for Law S. Regupathy here on Monday.

The Minister was a chief guest at the passing out parade of 140 newly recruited Grade -II Prison Warders, including eight women, at the parade ground near the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Mr. Regupathy said the department had been working to transform prisons from punitive to reformatory institutions. Prisoners had been provided with industrial training to facilitate them earn while in jail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the trainees were imparted basic training programme for six months at the Jail Warders Training School situated near the Tiruchi Central Prison on the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Indian Evidence Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Prison Manual. They were trained in yoga, silambam, karate, disaster management, forensic sciences, and first aid.

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Maheshwar Dayal, Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons, Tiruchi Range, K. Jayabharathi, and senior officials participated at the function.

To a question on the condition of Santhan alias Suthenthiraraja, one of the freed convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Minister said the State government had taken steps to provide him with proper treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / prison

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US