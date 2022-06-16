Prisoners to operate fuel outlets at two locations in Tiruchi

Prison Department to run the outlets in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Prison Department to run the outlets in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The State government has accorded sanction for establishing two petroleum fuel outlets to be run by convicts in the outer premises of the Central Prison and the Special Prison for Women here.

The proposed fuel oulets would be set up by the Prison Department in collaboration with the public sector Indian Oil Corporation Limited for which the sites have already been identified by jail authorities here. The setting up of the two fuel outlets at Tiruchi comes under Phase- II of the State government’s initiative which is aimed at rehabilitation of the prisoners.

The State government issued an order in this regard last month according sanction for the setting up of six more petroleum fuel outlets including two at Tiruchi under Phase - II based on a proposal of the Director General of Police / Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Chennai. The order further stated that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited would enter into a lease agreement with the Prison Department in respect of the six sites.

Both fuel outlets proposed at Tiruchi would come up on land belonging to the Prison Department. The outlet would come up at the Prison Bazaar site functioning in the outer premises of the Central Prison here adjoining the busy Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway.

The plan was to have the Prison Bazaar within the proposed fuel oulet premises, said the prison authorities. The other fuel outlet is proposed to come up in the outer premises of the Special Prison for Women near the Gandhi Market here. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited would construct the fuel outlets which would be equipped with facilities including adequate tankages, compound wall and closed circuit television units.

A team of male convicts were proposed be engaged to operate the fuel outlets daily, the authorities said, adding that necessary training for the identified prisoners to be involved in this task would be provided by the Indian Oil Corporation. Prisoners to be engaged in this duty would be paid wages. Apart from Tiruchi, the fuel outlets were also to be opened in the outer premises of Central Prisons at Puzhal in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore. The establishment of fuel outlets would provide a great opportunity for the identified prisoners operating them to have public contact during their incarceration period, the authorities said.

Under Phase - I, the Prison Department had started petroleum outlets in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation at Pudukottai, Vellore, Puzhal in Chennai and Palayamkottai. The fuel outlets under Phase -I began functioning from 2019. The government order further stated that petroleum outlets started under Phase- I were running successfully.