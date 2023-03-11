ADVERTISEMENT

Prison inmates die due to illness

March 11, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

In two separate incidents, two inmates of Tiruchi Central Prison died after suffering illness for a brief period on Friday.

Police sources said Subramani, 75, a former Railway employee, was lodged in Central Prison on February 24, based on the directions of the Family Court in Thanjavur. He was serving a remand period of 15 days and fell sick in the early hours of Friday. He was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi where doctors declared him dead due to cardiac arrest.

In another incident, Sathish alias Stephan, 40, a native of Sivaganga district, who was arrested and remanded in May 2022 in a theft case, suffered a stroke four days ago and was admitted to Government Hospital in Tiruchi. He died on Friday evening, said the police.

