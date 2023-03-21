ADVERTISEMENT

Prison inmate dies of stomach pain in Tiruchi

March 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 77-year-old convict prisoner of the Tiruchi Central Prison died of stomach pain after undergoing treatment for a brief period at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as M. Mani, 77, a native of Keeranur in Perambalur district. He was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison on September 19, 2022, and was serving the prison term in a case registered against him in Kunnam police station in Perambalur district.

The court convicted him to undergo 21 years of imprisonment under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

On Saturday, he suffered stomach pain and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi by the prison authorities. He died in the early hours of Monday. The K.K. Nagar police registered a case under Section 176 (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

