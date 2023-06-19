June 19, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 32-year-old remand prisoner of the Tiruchi Central Prison died after undergoing treatment for a few days at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi on Sunday.

According to the police, C. Sathish Kumar, 32, a native of VOC Street in Karur district, was lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison on March 11, 2023, in connection with a case registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in Karur district.

On June 8, he fainted at the Central Prison and was admitted to MGMGH for treatment. He died on Sunday afternoon after undergoing treatment for a few days. Based on a complaint from the Prison Officer, the K. K. Nagar police have registered a case.