Prison department tightens measures

The Prison Department has taken precautionary measures inside the Central Prison in Tiruchi, which accommodates nearly 1,500 prisoners, to ensure proper hygiene inside the huge complex in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Spraying of disinfectants is being done twice a day inside the Central Prison with officials provided with masks.

Prison officials said all visitors are being screened with a fever gun to check their temperature. So far, there is no case of any prisoner showing symptoms of the viral disease.

A wash basin with soap and hand sanitiser has been kept at the main gate of the Central Prison for officials and new prisoners to wash their hands before entering the jail premises.

The authorities say spraying of disinfectants is being done in the morning and evening in major areas within the jail premises. New prisoners are being put in a separate block fora few days to ensure that they have no fever or other symptoms prior to lodging them with other inmates in the blocks.

The authorities add that the Prison Bazaar functioning at the entrance of the Central Prison adjoining Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway has been shut in the wake of COVID-19 scare since there is movement of public to buy eatables from the bazaar run by a group of convicts.

All other prison industrial activity inside the jail are going on. Around 120 inmates have been released on bail and on own bonds on Tuesday. This is to reduce the inmate strength. They were involved in petty and other cases.

Precautionary measures have also been taken at each police station in Tiruchi City limits with hand sanitisers having been provided to them. At the City Police Office, a wash basin and sanitiser have been kept at the entrance to be used by all those before entering the office.

Around 5,000 masks will be procured on Wednesday in the first phase for use by police personnel, Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju told The Hindu.

The masks will also be provided to every constable and Home Guards member attached with the City Police. In the second phase, another set of 5,000 masks are to be procured in a couple of days, Mr. Varadharaju said.

Disinfectants are being used at the police stations to keep the premises clean and hygienic. The precautionary measures have been driven home to police personnel.