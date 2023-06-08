Prioritise safety in food supply chain: Collector

June 08, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Collector Deepak Jacob has exhorted stakeholders in the food supply chain to accord priority tofood safety in the interests of consumers.

Participating in the World Food Safety Day 2023 event held at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) here on Wednesday, the Collector urged the stakeholders in the food supply chain, including the farmers, to prioritise food safety as a major component in their operations. Regulatory bodies, research and development institutions and business operators should also integrate for arriving at solutions for the challenges in public health.

He called upon the students to come up with innovative ideas to protect people from unsafe food by embracing cutting-edge technology.

Addressing the gathering, the designated officer, Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Thanjavur, Chitra, illustrated ways to detect food adulteration using the commodities available in homes. She advised the students to avoid junk foods and consume traditional foods.