Principal Secretary, Tourism, inspects Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai

September 22, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, K. Manivasan inspects the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, K. Manivasan inspects the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, K. Manivasan inspected the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai and the Government Museum in Pudukottai Town on Friday. 

Mr. Manivasan, who went around the site, was briefed in detail about the ongoing excavation works being carried out by the State Archaeology Department by the excavation director T. Thangadurai. He was also informed about the antiques which were found during excavation.

A total number of 15 trenches have been dug so far at the site from where several antiques including hopscotch, glass bead, spindle whorl, bone point, crystal bead, carnelian bead, gold nose stud, base stone, ring stone, citril quartz and antimony rod among others were found during excavation which was launched in May this year. 

Earlier, Mr. Manivasan inspected the Government Museum in Pudukottai Town and saw various exhibits and antiques kept inside besides ascertaining about the ongoing conservation works. He said steps were being taken to fill the vacant posts in the Department of Museums speedily. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Tourism and State Archaeology departments accompanied Mr. Manivasan, an official release said.

