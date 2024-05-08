ADVERTISEMENT

Principal arrested for caste-based discrimination against ST student

Published - May 08, 2024 11:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The principal of a private college has been arrested for allegedly practising caste-based discrimination against a tribal student by not allowing him to write his final semester exams as he had long hair and for scolding him using his caste name.

K. Senthil Kumar, principal of A.D.J. Dharmambal Polytechnic College in Nagapattinam town, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

M. Arun Kumar, 23, and his mother M. Sathya who recently lost her husband Murugesan, were from Melavanjur Kattunayakkan area near the Town. Ms. Sathya was a sanitary worker in a private college. Mr. Arun was a final year student in the Electrical and Electronic engineering course in the same college.

Mr. Arun was not allowed to write the final semester exams on March 28 and March 30, as he had excess hair.

He along with his mother met Senthilkumar and requested him to permit him to write his exams. The principal denied the request and scolded the student by naming his caste in a hurtful manner.

Ms. Sathya filed a compliant at Velipalayam police station and an FIR was filed against Senthil Kumar on April 11. The management of the college suspended Senthilkumar on April 4.

Senthil Kumar absconded last month and approached the Madras High Court for bail but he was asked to appear before the district court. Senthil Kumar approached the Nagapattinam court for a bail, but his plea was rejected and he was sent to 15-days judicial custody.

Senthil Kumar was lodged in the district jail.

