Prince M. Thangavel, ex-MLA from Musiri, dead 

December 18, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prince. M. Thangavel

Prince. M. Thangavel | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prince M. Thangavel, 62, a two-time MLA, died of cardiac arrest in Musiri in Tiruchi district on Sunday evening.

Mr. Thangavel was elected to the State Assembly for the first time in 1989 from Musiri constituency as an AIADMK (Jayalalithaa) candidate. He won from the same constituency on the party ticket in 1991 and unsuccessfully contested in 2001 as an independent. He served as Tiruchi district secretary of the party and was the presidium chairman of AIADMK Tiruchi suburban north district. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of the former MLA and recalled his contributions to the party.

