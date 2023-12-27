Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bharathidasan University on January 2

December 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the 38th convocation of Bharathidasan University on January 2, according to the varsity Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

He told The Hindu that the convocation would be held at the Convocation Hall of the University. Mr. Modi would deliver the convocation address and give away medals to rank holders and top academic performers. This would b e the first time that a Prime Minister was visiting the University since it came into existence in 1982. “We are eager to receive the Prime Minister. The University, which focuses on quality research and high standards, will make use of the opportunity to make a mark at the national level,” Mr. Selvam said.

Mr. Selvam said that Governor R. N. Ravi, who was also the Chancellor of the University, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Higher Education R. S. Rajakannappan were among the dignitaries who would participate in the convocation. About 2.2 lakh graduands would receive the degrees and about 1,500 graduands would be given degrees in person.

Arrangements were being made to receive the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. In addition to the convocation hall, the entire campus would get a facelift. Special committees have been formed to make arrangements. They were given specific tasks to conduct the convocation in an organised manner, The helipad on the premises of the University would also be refurbished, Mr. Selvam said after holding a meeting with senior officials of the University.

The 38th convocation of the University is to be held after a gap of two years. The last convocation of the University was held in December 2021.

